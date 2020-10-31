India reports 551 more COVID-19 deaths, 48,268 new cases of infection

New Delhi, October 31, 2020

India today reported 551 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 48,268 new cases of infection as the spread of the virus continued to maintain a declining trend in most parts of the country.

With these, the total number of cases of infection in the country so far, since the first case was reported in late January, has risen to 8,137,119 and the death toll has climbed to 121,641.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the number of deaths in the country has stayed above the 500-mark after they had fallen below 500 on the two previous days after more than three months.

Today is the ninth time in 13 days that the number of daily deaths has remained below 600.

This is the sixth consecutive day and the seventh time in 11 days that number of new cases of COVID-19 has stayed below 50,000. On October 20, it had fallen below 50,000 for the first time in 82 days at 46,790.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 7,432,829 as of this morning, which means the recovery rate has risen to 91.34%.

The number of active cases has gone down further by 11,737 since yesterday and stood at 582,649 this morning.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 563 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 48,648 new cases of infection yesterday.

On October 13, the number of new cases in a single day had fallen below 60,000 for the first time in more than two months.

Today is the 28th consecutive day and the 30th time in 31 days that the country has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 50 days. It has registered a thousand-plus deaths on 32 of the last 60 days.

India has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 56 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 68 days. It has reported more than 60,000 cases on 66 of the last 81 days and more than 50,000 new cases for 86 of the last 93 days.

The world has reported a total of more than 45.514 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,188,151 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 9.043 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.516 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (229,676) and Brazil (159,477).

Figures released this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare showed that the 551 new deaths reported in India today included 127 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state.

It was followed by 59 deaths in West Bengal, 49 each in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, 47 in Delhi, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 28 in Kerala, 24 in Uttar Pradesh, 19 in Punjab, 17 in Andhra Pradesh, 12 in Madhya Pradesh, 11 each in Haryana and Odisha, ten in Rajasthan, eight in Bihar, six each in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, five each in Goa and Jammu & Kashmir, four each in Manipur and Nagaland, three in Assam, two in Uttarakhand and one in Sikkim.

No new deaths were reported today from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Puducherry and Tripura.

Of the total of 121,641 deaths so far in India, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 43,837, followed by 11,140 in Karnataka, 11,091 in Tamil Nadu, 7,007 in Uttar Pradesh, 6,784 in West Bengal, 6,676 in Andhra Pradesh, 6,470 in national capital Delhi, 4,187 in Punjab, 3,711 in Gujarat, 2,941 in Madhya Pradesh, 2,038 in Chhattisgarh, 1,898 in Rajasthan, 1,777 in Haryana, 1,471 in Jammu & Kashmir, 1,457 in Kerala, 1,336 in Telangana, 1,308 in Odisha, 1,084 in Bihar, 1,011 in Uttarakhand, 926 in Assam, 883 in Jharkhand, 602 in Goa, 592 in Puducherry, 346 in Tripura, 312 in Himachal Pradesh, 225 in Chandigarh, 164 in Manipur, 87 in Meghalaya, 74 in Ladakh, 68 in Sikkim, 59 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 39 in Nagaland, 37 in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and one in Mizoram.

Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.

The total of 8,137,119 cases in India so far include the 121,641 patients who have died as well as the 7,432,829 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 582,649 as of this morning, down 11,737 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 59,454 since yesterday and the recovery rate has risen to 91.34%, according to the data.

