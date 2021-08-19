India reports 530 COVID-19 deaths, 36,401 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 19, 2021

India today reported 530 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 36,401 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the continuing high numbers in states like Kerala and Maharashtra remain a cause of concern even as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic showed a decelerating trend in most other parts of the country.

Today's numbers are higher than the 440 deaths and 35,178 new cases of infection posted yesterday.

Kerala, which has been reporting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, accounted for more than 58 per cent of the new cases in India in the last 24 hours, at 21,427, and as many as 179 of the 530 deaths. The state had registered 21,613 cases and 127 deaths yesterday.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by far, there were 158 COVID-19 deaths and 5,132 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths in 24 hours in the country rose past 500 again today after staying below that mark for five consecutive days.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 52 consecutive days now and below 100,000 for the 72nd consecutive day today. It has remained below 40,000 for the sixth successive day today.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 433,049 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 32,322,258 today.

Of the 530 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, apart from the 179 deaths in Kerala and 158 in Maharashtra, there were 65 deaths in Odisha, 31 in Tamil Nadu, 22 in Karnataka, 15 each in Andhra Pradesh and Assam, and 12 in Meghalaya.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

National capital Delhi registered 36 new cases and four deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 31,525,080 today, up 39,157 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved to 97.53% today -- the highest since March 2020 -- from 97.52% yesterday.

The number of active cases fell for the fifth consecutive day, coming down by 3,286 to 364,129 today.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has risen to 56.64 crore, including 56,36,336 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 1.95% while the Daily Positivity rate was 1.94% today, staying below 3% for the 24th consecutive day.

