India reports 5,233 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, seven deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 8, 2022

India today reported 5,233 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours -- significantly higher than yesterday's number -- even as the number of deaths, at seven, stayed at single-digit levels for the third consecutive day.

The seven deaths posted in the last 24 hours included five previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala.

The other two COVID-19 deaths added today included one each in Delhi and in Uttar Pradesh.

Of the 5,233 fresh cases of infection registered in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for 1,881, Kerala 1,494, Delhi 450, Karnataka 348 and Haryana 227.

The country had yesterday recorded 3,714 new cases of COVID-19 infection and seven deaths, including previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,715 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,190,282 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,636,710 today, up 3,345 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.72%.

However, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the 16th consecutive day today, by 1,881 to 28,857.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 194.43 crore today, including 14.94 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.67 % and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.12% today.

A total of 85.35 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.13 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN