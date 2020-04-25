India reports 52 more COVID-19 deaths, number of confirmed cases surges to 24,506

New Delhi, April 25, 2020

India today reported 52 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 775, and 1,054 new cases of infection since yesterday evening to take the total so far to 24,506.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 52 new deaths included 18 in Maharashtra, where the toll has crossed the 300-mark, followed by 15 in Gujarat, nine in Madhya Pradesh, three each in Delhi and West Bengal, two in Tamil Nadu and one each in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Of the total 775 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 301, followed by 127 in Gujarat, 92 in Madhya Pradesh, 53 in Delhi, 29 in Andhra Pradesh, 27 in Rajasthan, 26 in Telangana, 25 in Uttar Pradesh, 22 in Tamil Nadu, 18 each in Karnataka and West Bengal, 17 in Punjab, five in Jammu & Kashmir, three each in Haryana, Jharkhand and Kerala, two in Bihar, and one each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

The total of 24,506 cases includes those who have died as well as 5,063 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 18,668 as of this morning, up 753 from yesterday evening. The recovery rate of patients so far is 20.66%.

Of the total of 24,506 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 6,817, followed by 2,815 in Gujarat, 2,514 in Delhi, 2,034 in Rajasthan, 1,852 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,755 in Tamil Nadu, 1,621 in Uttar Pradesh, 984 in Telangana, 955 in Andhra Pradesh, 571 in West Bengal, 474 in Karnataka, 454 in Jammu & Kashmir, 450 in Kerala, 298 in Punjab, 272 in Haryana, 223 in Bihar, 94 in Odisha, 57 in Jharkhand, 48 in Uttarakhand, 40 in Himachal Pradesh, 36 each in Assam and Chhattisgarh, 27 in Chandigarh, 27 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 18 in Ladakh, 12 in Meghalaya, seven each in Goa and Puducherry, two each in Manipur and Tripura and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 111 foreigners, the Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, there are 15 districts in the country which have not reported any fresh cases of coronavirus in the past 28 days.

Another 80 districts in 23 States and UTs have not reported any new cases in the last 14 days.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan interacted with all State Health Ministers and Health Secretaries through a video conference yesterday to review the situation. He urged the states to focus on districts reporting higher numbers of cases or faster doubling rates and those where high case mortality was being reported.

He urged the States to focus on surveillance, house-to-house active case finding, early identification of cases and proper clinical management to ensure that the patients get timely treatment and mortality is reduced. He also urged the Health Ministers to personally review the measures being undertaken against stigma and discrimination of doctors and other frontline health workers, as also patients who have COVID-19 or those that have recovered.

Harsh Vardhan also interacted with the Health Ministers of all member countries of the World Health Organization (WHO) through a video conference and shared India’s journey so far in management of COVID-19 and also highlighted that India's management efforts are based on the twin principles of community engagement and containment efforts.

