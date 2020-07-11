India reports 519 more COVID deaths, new high of 27,114 cases

New Delhi, July 11, 2020

India today reported 519 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 22,123, and 27,114 new cases of infection -- the highest in a single day, raising the total zooming past the 800,000 mark to 820,916 so far, as the deadly virus continued to spread across several parts of the country.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States and Brazil, edging past Russia which is now in fourth place.

In terms of the number of deaths, India remains at the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Mexico.

This is the 8th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 400 deaths and the 30th consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The highest number of deaths in a single day, 613, was reported on July 5. The previous highest number of new cases in a day -- 26,506 -- was reported yesterday (July 10).

This is the ninth consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 20,000 new cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

On the positive side, for the 29th day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 519 new deaths reported today included 226 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 64 in Tamil Nadu, 57 in Karnataka, 42 in national capital Delhi, 27 in Uttar Pradesh, 26 in West Bengal, 15 in Andhra Pradesh, 14 in Gujarat, eight in Telangana, six in Rajasthan, five each in Assam and Jammu & Kashmir, four each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Punjab, three each in Haryana and Puducherry, and two in Chhattisgarh.

Of the total of 22,123 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 9,893, followed by 3,300 in Delhi, 2,022 in Gujarat, 1,829 in Tamil Nadu, 889 in Uttar Pradesh, 880 in West Bengal, 638 in Madhya Pradesh, 543 in Karnataka, 497 in Rajasthan, 339 in Telangana, 292 in Andhra Pradesh, 290 in Haryana, 187 in Punjab, 159 in Jammu & Kashmir, 119 in Bihar, 56 in Odisha, 46 in Uttarakhand, 27 each in Assam and Kerala, 23 in Jharkhand, 17 each in Chhattisgarh and Puducherry, 11 in Himachal Pradesh, nine in Goa, seven in Chandigarh, two each in Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, and one each in Ladakh and Tripura.

The total of 820,916 cases so far includes the 22,123 patients who have died as well as 515,386 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 283,407 as of this morning, up 6,725 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 19,870 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has gone up to 62.78%, according to the data.

Of the total of 820,916 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 238,461, followed by 130,261 in Tamil Nadu, 109,140 in Delhi, 40,069 in Gujarat, 33,700 in Uttar Pradesh, 33,418 in Karnataka, 32,224 in Telangana, 27,109 in West Bengal, 25,422 in Andhra Pradesh, 23,174 in Rajasthan, 19,934 in Haryana, 16,657 in Madhya Pradesh, 14,600 in Assam, 14,575 in Bihar, 11,956 in Odisha, 9,888 in Jammu & Kashmir, 7,357 in Punjab, 6,950 in Kerala, 3,767 in Chhattisgarh, 3,419 in Jharkhand, 3,373 in Uttarakhand, 2,251 in Goa, 1,918 in Tripura, 1,582 in Manipur, 1,272 in Puducherry, 1,171 in Himachal Pradesh, 1,064 in Ladakh, 732 in Nagaland, 539 in Chandigarh, 459 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 335 in Arunachal Pradesh, 226 in Mizoram, 207 in Meghalaya, 156 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and 134 in Sikkim.

The Ministry said 3,416 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

NNN