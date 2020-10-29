India reports 517 more COVID-19 deaths, 49,881 new cases of infection

New Delhi, October 29, 2020

India today reported 517 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 49,881 new cases of infection even as the spread of the virus appeared to maintain a declining trend in most parts of the country.

With these, the total number of cases of infection in the country so far, since the first case was reported in late January, has crossed the 8 million mark at 8,040,203 while the death toll has surged to 120,527.

This is the second consecutive day that the number of deaths in the country has stayed above the 500-mark after they had fallen below 500 on the two previous days after more than three months.

Today is the seventh time in 11 days that the number of daily deaths has remained below 600.

This is the fifth time in nine days that number of new cases of COVID-19 has stayed below 50,000. On October 20, it had fallen below 50,000 for the first time in 82 days at 46,790.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 7,315,989 as of this morning, which means the recovery rate has risen to 90.99%.

The number of active cases has gone down further by 7,116 since yesterday to 603,687 today.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 508 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 43,893 new cases of infection yesterday.

On October 13, the number of new cases in a single day had fallen below 60,000 for the first time in more than two months.

Today is the 26th consecutive day and the 28th time in 29 days that the country has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 48 days. It has registered a thousand-plus deaths on 32 of the last 58 days.

India has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 54 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 66 days. It has reported more than 60,000 cases on 66 of the last 79 days and more than 50,000 new cases for 86 of the last 91 days.

The world has reported a total of more than 44.481 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,174,007 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 8.856 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.468 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (227,685) and Brazil (158,456).