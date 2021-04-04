India reports 513 COVID-19 deaths, 93,249 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, April 4, 2021

India today reported 513 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 93,249 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the increasing spread of the virus in Maharashtra and some other States continued to be a cause of concern across the country.

At 513, the number of deaths in the last 24 hours is less than the 714 deaths added yesterday but that number had included 279 old, reconciled and previously unreported deaths in Maharashtra.

The number of fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours, at 93,249, is higher than the 89,129 cases recorded yesterday. It is the highest since September 19, 2020 when 93,337 cases were registered.

The Central Government had said on Friday that the COVID-19 situation in as many as 11 States and Union Territories (UTs) was a "matter of serious concern".

Of the 93,249 new cases of infection reported in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra -- the worst-hit State -- alone accounted for 49,447 cases.

The State also accounted for 277 of the 513 deaths reported in India during this period.

With the latest numbers put out by the MoHFW, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 164,623 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has climbed to 12,485,509.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 11,629,289 as of this morning, up 60,048 from yesterday. The recovery rate has fallen to 93.14% from 93.35% yesterday.

The number of active cases went up by 32,688 in the last 24 hours to 691,597 -- the highest since October 23, 2020, when it had stood at 695,509.

The active caseload has been rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17 last year.

The world has reported a total of 130.677 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.845 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 30.671 million cases) and Brazil (more than 12.953 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (554,779), Brazil (330,193) and Mexico (204,011).

NNN