India reports 511 more COVID-19 deaths, 44,059 new cases of infection
Death toll rises to 133,738, total cases climb to 9.139 million; recoveries go past 8.562 million; active cases rise to 443,486
New Delhi, November 23, 2020
India today reported 511 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 44,059 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours even as the authorities continued efforts to contain a fresh surge in the numbers of cases in some states, including national capital Delhi.
With the latest numbers, the death toll has risen to 133,738 while the total number of cases of infection in the country so far, since the first case was reported in late January, has climbed to 9,139,865.
The number of deaths in a 24-hour period stayed above the 500-mark for the fifth consecutive day today after staying below that number for the previous four days. The number had fallen below 500 on October 26 for the first time after more than three months.
The number of new cases of infection in a day stayed below 50,000 for the 16th consecutive day today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 8,562,641 as of this morning, up 41,024 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 93.68%.
The number of active cases went up by 2,524 in the past 24 hours to 443,486.
The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 501 deaths yesterday.
The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 44,059 new cases of infection yesterday.
The world has reported a total of more than 58.570 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,387,179 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.
India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 12.229 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 6.071 million cases).
In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (256,746) and Brazil (169,183).
Figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning showed that Delhi accounted for 121 of the 511 deaths reported today.
It was followed by 50 deaths in Maharashtra, 49 in West Bengal, 35 in Uttar Pradesh, 27 in Kerala and 25 in Haryana, among the worst-hit states.
In terms of new cases, Delhi reported 6,746 in the past 24 hours, followed by 5,753 in Maharashtra, 5,254 in Kerala, 3,591 in West Bengal, 3,260 in Rajasthan, 2,557 in Uttar Pradesh and 2,279 in Haryana.
Meanwhile, the Union Government has decided to depute high-level Central teams to Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to support them in COVID response and management.
These States have been either reporting a rise in the number of active cases or demonstrating a rise in the daily new cases, an official press release said.
These three-member teams will visit the districts reporting high number of COVID cases and support the State efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. The Central teams shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow-up, the release said.
Earlier the Union Government has sent Central teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur, and Chhattisgarh.
