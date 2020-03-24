India reports 51 new cases of coronavirus, taking total to 519

New Delhi, March 24, 2020

India today reported 51 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) since last night, taking the total number of persons infected by the disease across the country so far to 519 even as virtually the entire country was put under a complete lockdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the global pandemic.

Nine people have so far died of the disease in India, while it has claimed nearly 15,000 lives across the globe.

Of the nine deaths in India, two were in Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh.

The total number of 519 cases includes the nine deaths as well as 40 patients who have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals. One of the discharged patients is a foreigner who has since left for his country. This means there were 470 active cases of the virus in the country as of this evening.

Of the total of 519 cases, 476 are Indians and 43 are foreigners.

Of the 519 cases so far, Kerala accounted for the highest with 95, followed by 89 in Maharashtra, 37 in Karnataka, 35 in Telangana, 33 each in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, 32 in Rajasthan, 30 in Delhi, 29 in Punjab, 28 in Haryana, 15 in Tamil Nadu, 13 in Ladakh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Andhra Pradesh, seven each in Madhya Pradesh and Chandigarh, four each in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, three each in Bihar and Uttarakhand, two in Odisha, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Manipur and Puducherry.

As the number of infected persons continued to rise, almost all the States and Union Territories in the country have imposed a complete lockdown in their entire areas.