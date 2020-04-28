India reports 51 more COVID-19 deaths, number of cases of infection spurts to 29,974

New Delhi, April 28, 2020

India today reported 51 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 937, and 1,594 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours to take the total to 29,974 so far.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this evening showed that the 51 new deaths included 27 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra -- the highest single-day rise in any state, 11 in Gujarat, seven in Madhya Pradesh, five in Rajasthan and one in Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the total 937 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 369, followed by 162 in Gujarat, 113 in Madhya Pradesh, 54 in Delhi, 46 in Rajasthan, 31 each in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, 26 in Telangana, 24 in Tamil Nadu, 20 each in Karnataka and West Bengal, 18 in Punjab, seven in Jammu & Kashmir, four in Kerala, three each in Haryana and Jharkhand, two in Bihar, and one each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

The total of 29,974 cases includes those who have died as well as 7,027 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 22,010 as of this evening, up 878 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate of patients so far is 23.44%.

Of the total of 29,974 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 8,590, followed by 3,548 in Gujarat, 3,108 in Delhi, 2,262 in Rajasthan, 2,368 in Madhya Pradesh, 2,043 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,937 in Tamil Nadu, 1,259 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,004 in Telangana, 697 in West Bengal, 546 in Jammu and Kashmir, 520 in Karnataka, 482 in Kerala, 346 in Bihar, 313 in Punjab, 296 in Haryana, 118 in Odisha, 103 in Jharkhand, 51 in Uttarakhand, 40 each in Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, 38 in Assam, 37 in Chhattisgarh, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 22 in Ladakh, 12 in Meghalaya, eight in Puducherry, seven in Goa, two each in Manipur and Tripura and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

As many as 140 cases are still to be assigned to states. The total number of cases includes 111 foreigners, the Ministry said.

