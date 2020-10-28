India reports 508 more COVID-19 deaths, 43,893 new cases of infection

New Delhi, October 28, 2020

India today reported 508 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 43,893 fresh cases of infection as the spread of the virus maintained a declining trend in most parts of the country.

With these, the death toll so far due to the disease has increased to 120,010 and the total number of cases of infection has climbed to 7,990,322 since the first case was reported in the country in late January.

The number of deaths in the past 24 hours is slightly higher than the numbers of the previous two days, when they were below 500 after more than three months during which the daily deaths had crossed 1,200 on some days and 1,000 on several days.

Today is the sixth time in ten days that the number of daily deaths has remained below 600.

This is the fourth time in eight days that number of new cases of COVID-19 has dropped below 50,000. On October 20, it had fallen below 50,000 for the first time in 82 days at 46,790.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 7,259,509 as of this morning, which means the recovery rate has risen to 90.85%.

The number of active cases has gone down further by 15,054 since yesterday to 610,803 today.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 488 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 36,470 new cases of infection yesterday --the lowest in more than three months.

On October 13, the number of new cases in a single day had fallen below 60,000 for the first time in more than two months.

Today is the 25th consecutive day and the 27th time in 28 days that the country has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 47 days. It has registered a thousand-plus deaths on 32 of the last 57 days.

India has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 53 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 65 days. It has reported more than 60,000 cases on 66 of the last 78 days and more than 50,000 new cases for 86 of the last 90 days.

The world has reported a total of more than 43.906 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,166,193 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 8.777 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.439 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (226,673) and Brazil (157,946).

NNN