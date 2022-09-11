India reports 5,076 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 11 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 11, 2022

India on Sunday reported 5,076 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours -- lower than Saturday's numbers.

The country had on Saturday recorded 5,554 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 18 deaths.

Of the 5,078 new cases of infection, Kerala accounted for 1,142, followed by 734 cases in Maharashtra, 589 in Karnataka and 434 in Tamil Nadu.

The 11 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included four backlog cases in Kerala. Not counting those, there was one death each in Assam, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Sikkim and West Bengal.