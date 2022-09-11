India reports 5,076 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 11 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, September 11, 2022
India on Sunday reported 5,076 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours -- lower than Saturday's numbers.
The country had on Saturday recorded 5,554 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 18 deaths.
Of the 5,078 new cases of infection, Kerala accounted for 1,142, followed by 734 cases in Maharashtra, 589 in Karnataka and 434 in Tamil Nadu.
The 11 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included four backlog cases in Kerala. Not counting those, there was one death each in Assam, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Sikkim and West Bengal.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,150 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,495,359 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,919,264 today, up 5,970 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.71%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 905 to 47,945 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 214.95 crore today, including 17.81 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.58% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.72% today.
A total of 88.94 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.20 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
