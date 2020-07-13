India reports 500 more COVID deaths, new high of 28,701 cases

New Delhi, July 13, 2020

India today reported 500 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 23,174, and 28,701 new cases of infection -- the highest in a single day so far, raising the total to 849,553, as the deadly virus continued to spread across several parts of the country.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States and Brazil, ahead of Russia which is now in fourth place.

In terms of the number of deaths, India remains at the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, Mexico, France and Spain.

This is the third consecutive day that the country has reported 500 or more deaths, ninth consecutive day that it has reported more than 400 deaths and the 32nd consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The highest number of deaths in a single day, 613, was reported on July 5. The previous highest number of new cases in a day -- 28,637 -- was reported yesterday (July 12).

This is the fourth consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 26,000 new cases of infection in a 24-hour period and 11th consecutive day that it has recorded more than 20,000 new cases.

On the positive side, for the 31st day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 500 new deaths reported today included 173 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 71 in Karnataka, 68 in Tamil Nadu, 37 in national capital Delhi, 26 in West Bengal, 21 in Uttar Pradesh, 19 in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Gujarat, 12 in Bihar, 10 in Jammu & Kashmir, nine in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Telangana, seven each in Jharkhand and Rajasthan, four each in Haryana and Punjab, three in Odisha, two each in Chhattisgarh, Goa and Kerala, and one each in Chandigarh and Uttarakhand.

Of the total of 23,174 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 10,289, followed by 3,371 in Delhi, 2,045 in Gujarat, 1,966 in Tamil Nadu, 934 in Uttar Pradesh, 932 in West Bengal, 684 in Karnataka, 653 in Madhya Pradesh, 510 in Rajasthan, 356 in Telangana, 328 in Andhra Pradesh, 301 in Haryana, 199 in Punjab, 179 in Jammu & Kashmir, 143 in Bihar, 64 in Odisha, 47 in Uttarakhand, 35 in Assam, 31 in Kerala, 30 in Jharkhand, 19 in Chhattisgarh, 18 in Puducherry, 14 in Goa, 11 in Himachal Pradesh, eight in Chandigarh, two each in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Tripura, and one in Ladakh.

The total of 878,254 cases so far includes the 23,174 patients who have died as well as 553,471 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 301,609 as of this morning, up 9,351 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 18,850 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has gone up to 63.01%, according to the data.

Of the total of 878,254 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 254,427, followed by 138,470 in Tamil Nadu, 112,494 in Delhi, 41,820 in Gujarat, 38,843 in Karnataka, 36,476 in Uttar Pradesh, 34,671 in Telangana, 30,013 in West Bengal, 29,168 in Andhra Pradesh, 24,392 in Rajasthan, 21,240 in Haryana, 17,632 in Madhya Pradesh, 16,642 in Bihar, 16,071 in Assam, 13,121 in Odisha, 10,513 in Jammu & Kashmir, 7,873 in Kerala, 7,821 in Punjab, 4,059 in Chhattisgarh, 3,756 in Jharkhand, 3,537 in Uttarakhand, 2,453 in Goa, 2,054 in Tripura, 1,609 in Manipur, 1,418 in Puducherry, 1,213 in Himachal Pradesh, 1,086 in Ladakh, 774 in Nagaland, 559 in Chandigarh, 479 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 359 in Arunachal Pradesh, 306 in Meghalaya, 231 in Mizoram, 163 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and 153 in Sikkim.

The Ministry said 2,358 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

NNN