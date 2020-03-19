India reports 4th coronavirus death, total number of cases rises to 173

New Delhi, March 19, 2020

India today reported its fourth death due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) even as the total number of infected persons across the country so far has risen to 173 with 22 new confirmed cases in different states.

The new death has been reported from Punjab, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The patient was a 79-year-old man who had travelled to Germany with a brief stopover in Italy. He died at the civil hospital in Banga town in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district on Wednesday owing to heart failure, officials said, adding that, after his death, he was diagnosed coronavirus positive.

The area around the victim's village has been sealed. A doctor who treated him has been quarantined. His relatives and friends, whom he had come in contact with, are being quarantined. His house has been sealed since Wednesday.

Doctors who treated him told the media that the victim's family had informed them about his travel history after he died of the heart attack.

The new positive cases reported since yesterday include five in Maharashtra, three each in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, two in Delhi, and one each in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Of the 20 persons who have recovered since late January, three each are in Kerala, Delhi and Rajasthan; nine in Uttar Pradesh; and one each in Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Of them, one foreign national has returned to his country.

Out of the 173, as many as 148 are Indians and 25 foreigners.

The number of confirmed cases include 47 in Maharashtra, 27 in Kerala, 19 in Uttar Pradesh, 17 in Haryana, 14 in Karnataka, 12 in Delhi, eight in Ladakh, seven in Rajasthan, six in Telangana, four in Jammu and Kashmir, two each in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Punjab, and one each in Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Puducherry, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

