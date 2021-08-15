India reports 493 COVID-19 deaths, 36,083 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 15, 2021

India today reported 493 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 36,083 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours even as most parts of the country witnessed a declining trend in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country had logged 478 deaths and 38,667 new cases of infection yesterday.

Apart from Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, the continuing high numbers of new cases and deaths in Kerala remained a cause of concern for the state and central authorities.

At 19,451, Kerala accounted for more than half of the new cases in India in the last 24 hours. It also accounted for 105 of the 493 deaths in the country in this period. The state had registered 20,452 cases and 114 deaths yesterday.

Overall, the number of deaths in 24 hours in the country stayed below 500 for the second consecutive day today. It had risen above that mark on Friday after remaining below that level for five consecutive days.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 48 consecutive days now and below 100,000 for the 68th consecutive day today. It has remained below 40,000 for the second successive day today.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 431,225 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 32,192,576 today.

Of the 493 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for 158, followed by 105 deaths in Kerala, 66 in Odisha, 34 in Tamil Nadu, 25 in Karnataka, 16 in Andhra Pradesh, 15 in West Bengal and 11 in Assam.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

National capital Delhi reported one COVID-19 death during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 31,376,015 today, up 37,927 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.46%.

The number of active cases came down by 2,337 to 385,336 today.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has risen to 54.38 crore, including 73,50,553 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.00% while the Daily Positivity rate was 1.88% today, staying below 3% for the last 20 days.

