India reports 4,912 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 38 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 24, 2022

India on Saturday reported 4,912 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- lower than Friday's number -- and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Friday logged 5,383 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 20 deaths.

The 38 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included 19 backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining 19 deaths, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu accounted for two deaths each, and Delhi, Odisha, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and West Bengal one each.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,487 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,563,337 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,990,414 today, up 5,719 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.71%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 845 to 44,436 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 217.41 crore today, including 14.76 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.62% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.69% today.

A total of 89.33 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.03 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

