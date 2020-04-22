India reports 49 more COVID-19 deaths, confirmed cases surge to 20,471

New Delhi, April 22, 2020

India today reported 49 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 652, and 1,486 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours to take the total so far to 20,471.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this evening showed that the 49 new deaths included 19 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 18 in Gujarat, four in Madhya Pradesh, three in West Bengal, two in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Of the total 652 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 251, followed by 95 in Gujarat, 80 in Madhya Pradesh, 47 in Delhi, 25 in Rajasthan, 24 in Andhra Pradesh, 23 in Telangana, 21 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Tamil Nadu, 17 in Karnataka, 16 in Punjab, 15 in West Bengal, five in Jammu & Kashmir, three each in Haryana, Jharkhand and Kerala, two in Bihar, and one each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

The total of 20,471 cases includes those who have died as well as 3,960 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 15,859 as of this evening.

Of the total of 20,471 cases, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 5,221, followed by 2,272 in Gujarat, 2,156 in Delhi, 1,801 in Rajasthan, 1,596 in Tamil Nadu, 1,592 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,412 in Uttar Pradesh, 945 in Telangana, 813 in Andhra Pradesh, 427 in Kerala, 425 in Karnataka, 423 in West Bengal, 380 in Jammu & Kashmir, 254 in Haryana, 251 in Punjab, 126 in Bihar, 82 in Odisha, 46 in Uttarakhand, 45 in Jharkhand, 39 in Himachal Pradesh, 36 in Chhattisgarh, 35 in Assam, 27 in Chandigarh, 18 in Ladakh, 17 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 12 in Meghalaya, seven each in Goa and Puducherry, two each in Manipur and Tripura and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 77 foreigners, the Ministry said.

The Ministry said four districts -- Mahe (Puducherry), Kodagu (Karnataka), Pauri Garhwal (Uttrakhand) and Pratapgarh (Rajasthan) --have not reported any fresh cases during the last 28 days.

Another 61 districts in 23 States and Union Territories have not reported any fresh cases during the last 14 days. The four new districts in this list are Latur , Osmanabad, Hingoli and Washim, all in Maharashtra.

The Ministry said that, cumulatively, 2,144 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals have been identified at both Centre and State levels, which include 755 dedicated COVID hospitals and 1389 Dedicated COVID Health Centres (DCHC).

About 19.34% of the total cases have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far.

