India reports 487 more COVID deaths, new high of 24,879 cases

New Delhi, July 9, 2020

India today reported 487 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 21,129, and 24,879 new cases of infection -- the highest in a single day -- raising the total to 767,296 so far, as the deadly virus continued to spread across several parts of the country.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases so far, after the United States and Brazil, edging past Russia which is now in fourth place.

In terms of the number of deaths, India remains at the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Mexico, in terms of the number of deaths.

The country has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June. This is the 29th consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths.

The highest number of deaths in a single day, 613, was reported on July 5. The previous highest number of new cases in a day -- 24,850 -- was also reported on that date.

This is the seventh consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 20,000 new cases of infection and the 13th consecutive day that it has recorded more than 18,000 new cases in a 24-hour period.

On the positive side, for the 27th day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 487 new deaths reported today included 198 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 64 in Tamil Nadu, 54 in Karnataka, 48 in national capital Delhi, 23 in West Bengal, 18 in Uttar Pradeesh, 16 in Gujarat, 12 in Andhra Pradesh, 11 in Telangana, 10 in Rajasthan, seven in Madhya Pradesh, six each in Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha, three each in Bihar, Haryana, Punjab and Uttarakhand and two in Assam.

Of the total of 21,129 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 9,448, followed by 3,213 in Delhi, 1,993 in Gujarat, 1,700 in Tamil Nadu, 845 in Uttar Pradesh, 827 in West Bengal, 629 in Madhya Pradesh, 482 in Rajasthan, 470 in Karnataka, 324 in Telangana, 282 in Haryana, 264 in Andhra Pradesh, 178 in Punjab, 149 in Jammu & Kashmir, 107 in Bihar, 48 in Odisha, 46 in Uttarakhand, 27 in Kerala, 22 in Jharkhand, 16 in Assam, 14 each in Chhattisgarh and Puducherry, 11 in Himachal Pradesh, eight in Goa, seven in Chandigarh, two in Arunachal Pradesh and one each in Ladakh, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The total of 767,296 cases so far includes the 21,129 patients who have died as well as 476,378 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 269,789 as of this morning, up 4,845 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 19,547 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has gone up to 62.08%, according to the data.

Of the total of 767,296 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 223,724, followed by 122,350 in Tamil Nadu, 104,864 in Delhi, 38,333 in Gujarat, 31,156 in Uttar Pradesh, 29,536 in Telangana, 28,877 in Karnataka, 24,823 in West Bengal, 22,259 in Andhra Pradesh, 22,063 in Rajasthan, 18,690 in Haryana, 16,036 in Madhya Pradesh, 13,336 in Assam, 13,189 in Bihar, 10,624 in Odisha, 9,261 in Jammu & Kashmir, 6,907 in Punjab, 6,195 in Kerala, 3,525 in Chhattisgarh, 3,258 in Uttarakhand, 3,096 in Jharkhand, 2,039 in Goa, 1,761 in Tripura, 1,435 in Manipur, 1,101 in Himachal Pradesh, 1,041 in Ladakh, 1,008 in Puducherry, 657 in Nagaland, 513 in Chandigarh, 408 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 287 in Arunachal Pradesh, 197 in Mizoram, 149 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 133 in Sikkim and 80 in Meghalaya.

The Ministry said 4,385 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

