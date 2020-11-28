India reports 485 more COVID-19 deaths, 41,322 new cases of infection

New Delhi, November 28, 2020

India today reported 485 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 41,322 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours as the Central and State government continued to take steps to arrest a fresh spurt in the numbers of cases in some parts, including national capital Delhi.

With the latest numbers, the death toll has risen to 136,200 while the total number of cases of infection in the country so far, since the first case was reported in late January, has climbed to 9,351,109.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period stayed below the 500-mark for the second day today. The number had fallen below 500 on October 26 for the first time after more than three months and has since been fluctuating slightly above and below that mark.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 50,000 for the 21st consecutive day today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 8,759,969 as of this morning, up 41,452 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 93.67%.

The number of active cases decreased by 615 in the past 24 hours to 454,940.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 492 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 43,082 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 61.604 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,442,171 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 13.088 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 6.238 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (264,850) and Brazil (171,974).

NNN