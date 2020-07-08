India reports 482 more COVID deaths, 22,752 new cases of infection

New Delhi, July 8, 2020

India today reported 482 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 20,642, and 22,752 new cases of infection, raising the total to 742,417 so far, as the deadly virus continued to spread across several parts of the country.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases so far, after the United States and Brazil, edging past Russia which is now in fourth place.

In terms of the number of deaths, India remains at the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Mexico, in terms of the number of deaths.

The country has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June. This is the 28th consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths.

The highest number of deaths in a single day, 613, was reported on July 5. The highest number of new cases in a day -- 24,850 -- was also reported on July 5.

This is the sixth consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 20,000 new cases of infection and the 12th consecutive day that it has recorded more than 18,000 new cases in a 24-hour period.

On the positive side, for the 26th day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 482 new deaths reported today incluuded 224 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 65 in Tamil Nadu, 50 in national capital Delhi, 25 in West Bengal, 18 in Uttar Pradesh, 17 in Gujarat, 15 in Karnataka, 13 in Andhra Pradesh, 11 in Rajasthan, seven each in Bihar and Telangana, six in Punjab, five each in Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh, four in Odisha, three in Haryana, two each in Jharkhand and Puducherry, and one each in Chandigarh, Goa and Uttarakhand.

Of the total of 20,642 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 9,250, followed by 3,165 in Delhi, 1,977 in Gujarat, 1,636 in Tamil Nadu, 827 in Uttar Pradesh, 804 in West Bengal, 622 in Madhya Pradesh, 472 in Rajasthan, 416 in Karnataka, 313 in Telangana, 279 in Haryana, 252 in Andhra Pradesh, 175 in Punjab, 143 in Jammu & Kashmir, 104 in Bihar, 43 in Uttarakhand, 42 in Odisha, 27 in Kerala, 22 in Jharkhand, 14 each in Assam, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry, 11 in Himachal Pradesh, eight in Goa, seven in Chandigarh, two in Arunachal Pradesh and one each in Ladakh, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The total of 742,417 cases so far includes the 20,642 patients who have died as well as 456,831 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 264,944 as of this morning, up 5,387 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 16,883 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has gone up to 61.53%, according to the data.

Of the total of 742,417 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 217,121, followed by 118,594 in Tamil Nadu, 102,831 in Delhi, 37,550 in Gujarat, 29,968 in Uttar Pradesh, 27,612 in Telangana, 26,815 in Karnataka, 23,837 in West Bengal, 21,404 in Rajasthan, 21,197 in Andhra Pradesh, 17,999 in Haryana, 15,627 in Madhya Pradesh, 12,570 in Bihar, 12,522 in Assam, 10,097 in Odisha, 8,931 in Jammu & Kashmir, 6,749 in Punjab, 5,894 in Kerala, 3,415 in Chhattisgarh, 3,230 in Uttarakhand, 2,996 in Jharkhand, 1,903 in Goa, 1,704 in Tripura, 1,430 in Manipur, 1,083 in Himachal Pradesh, 1,041 in Ladakh, 930 in Puducherry, 625 in Nagaland, 494 in Chandigarh, 405 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 276 in Arunachal Pradesh, 197 in Mizoram, 147 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 125 in Sikkim and 80 in Meghalaya.

The Ministry said 5,018 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

