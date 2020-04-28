India reports 48 more COVID-19 deaths, number of cases of infection spurts to 29,435

New Delhi, April 28, 2020

India today reported 48 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 934, and 1,055 new cases of infection since yesterday evening to take the total so far to 29,435.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 48 new deaths included 27 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra -- the highest single-day rise in any state, 11 in Gujarat, five in Rajasthan, four in Madhya Pradesh and one in Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the total 934 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 369, followed by 162 in Gujarat, 110 in Madhya Pradesh, 54 in Delhi, 46 in Rajasthan, 31 each in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, 26 in Telangana, 24 in Tamil Nadu, 20 each in Karnataka and West Bengal, 18 in Punjab, seven in Jammu & Kashmir, four in Kerala, three each in Haryana and Jharkhand, two in Bihar, and one each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

The total of 29,435 cases includes those who have died as well as 6,869 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 21,632 as of this morning, up 500 since yesterday evening. The recovery rate of patients so far is 23.33%.

Of the total of 29,435 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 8,590, followed by 3,548 in Gujarat, 3,108 in Delhi, 2,262 in Rajasthan, 2,168 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,955 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,937 in Tamil Nadu, 1,183 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,004 in Telangana, 697 in West Bengal, 546 in Jammu and Kashmir, 512 in Karnataka, 481 in Kerala, 345 in Bihar, 313 in Punjab, 296 in Haryana, 118 in Odisha, 82 in Jharkhand, 51 in Uttarakhand, 40 each in Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, 37 in Chhattisgarh, 36 in Assam, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 20 in Ladakh, 12 in Meghalaya, eight in Puducherry, seven in Goa, two each in Manipur and Tripura and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 111 foreigners, the Ministry said.

The Ministry had said yesterday that 16 districts in the country had not reported any fresh cases of coronavirus in the past 28 days. The three new districts in this list are Gondia (Maharashtra), Davangere (Karnataka) and Lakhisarai (Bihar).

However, two districts, which were in the list after not reporting any new case for 28 days, have now reported fresh cases. They are Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Punjab.

An additional 85 districts in 25 States and Union Territories have not reported any new cases for 14 days.

