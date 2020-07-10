India reports 475 more COVID deaths, new high of 26,506 cases

New Delhi, July 10, 2020

India today reported 475 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 21,604, and 26,506 new cases of infection -- the highest in a single day -- raising the total to 793,802 so far, as the deadly virus continued to spread across several parts of the country.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases so far, after the United States and Brazil, edging past Russia which is now in fourth place.

In terms of the number of deaths, India remains at the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Mexico, in terms of the number of deaths.

The country has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June. This is the 29th consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths.

The highest number of deaths in a single day, 613, was reported on July 5. The previous highest number of new cases in a day -- 24,879-- was reported yesterday (July 9).

This is the eighth consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 20,000 new cases of infection and the 14th consecutive day that it has recorded more than 18,000 new cases in a 24-hour period.

On the positive side, for the 28th day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 475 new deaths reported today included in 219 the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 65 in Tamil Nadu, 45 in national capital Delhi, 27 in West Bengal, 17 in Uttar Pradesh, 16 in Karnataka, 15 in Gujarat, 13 in Andhra Pradesh, nine in Rajasthan, eight in Bihar, seven in Telangana, six in Assam, five each in Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, four in Odisha, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Goa, Jharkhand and Meghalaya.

Of the total of 21,604 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 9,667, followed by 3,258 in Delhi, 2,008 in Gujarat, 1,765 in Tamil Nadu, 862 in Uttar Pradesh, 854 in West Bengal, 634 in Madhya Pradesh, 491 in Rajasthan, 486 in Karnataka, 331 in Telangana, 287 in Haryana, 277 in Andhra Pradesh, 183 in Punjab, 154 in Jammu & Kashmir, 115 in Bihar, 52 in Odisha, 46 in Uttarakhand, 27 in Kerala, 23 in Jharkhand, 22 in Assam, 15 in Chhattisgarh, 14 in Puducherry, 11 in Himachal Pradesh, nine in Goa, seven in Chandigarh, two each in Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, and one each in Ladakh and Tripura.

The total of 793,802 cases so far includes the 21,604 patients who have died as well as 495,513 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 276,685 as of this morning, up 6,896 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 19,135 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has gone up to 62.42%, according to the data.

Of the total of 793,802 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 230,599, followed by 126,581 in Tamil Nadu, 107,051 in Delhi, 39,194 in Gujarat, 32,362 in Uttar Pradesh, 31,105 in Karnataka, 30,946 in Telangana, 25,911 in West Bengal, 23,814 in Andhra Pradesh, 22,563 in Rajasthan, 19,369 in Haryana, 16,341 in Madhya Pradesh, 14,032 in Assam, 13,944 in Bihar, 11,201 in Odisha, 9,501 in Jammu & Kashmir, 7,140 in Punjab, 6,534 in Kerala, 3,675 in Chhattisgarh, 3,305 in Uttarakhand, 3,246 in Jharkhand, 2,151 in Goa, 1,776 in Tripura, 1,450 in Manipur, 1,151 in Puducherry, 1,140 in Himachal Pradesh, 1,055 in Ladakh, 673 in Nagaland, 523 in Chandigarh, 411 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 302 in Arunachal Pradesh, 197 in Mizoram, 151 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 134 in Sikkim and 113 in Meghalaya.

The Ministry said 4,161 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

