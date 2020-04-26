India reports 47 more COVID-19 deaths, number of confirmed cases spikes to 26,917

New Delhi, April 26, 2020

India today reported 47 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 826, and 1,975 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours to take the total so far to 26,917.

This was the highest single-day increase in the total number of confirmed cases of infection in India since the global pandemic began.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this evening showed that the 47 new deaths included 22 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, followed by seven in Madhya Pradesh, six each in Gujarat and Rajasthan, three in Uttar Pradesh and one each in Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and Tamil Nadu.

Of the total 826 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 323, followed by 133 in Gujarat, 99 in Madhya Pradesh, 54 in Delhi, 33 in Rajasthan, 31 in Andhra Pradesh, 29 in Uttar Pradesh, 26 in Telangana, 23 in Tamil Nadu, 18 each in Karnataka and West Bengal, 17 in Punjab, six in Jammu & Kashmir, four in Kerala, three each in Haryana and Jharkhand, two in Bihar, and one each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

The total of 26,917 cases includes those who have died as well as 5,914 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 20,177 as of this evening, up 1,224 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate of patients so far is 21.97%.

Of the total of 26,496 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 7,628, followed by 3,071 in Gujarat, 2,625 in Delhi, 2,096 in Madhya Pradesh, 2,083 in Rajasthan, 1,843 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,821 in Tamil Nadu, 1,097 in Andhra Pradesh, 991 in Telangana, 611 in West Bengal, 501 in Karnataka, 494 in Jammu & Kashmir, 458 in Kerala, 298 in Punjab, 289 in Haryana, 251 in Bihar, 103 in Odisha, 67 in Jharkhand, 50 in Uttarakhand, 40 in Himachal Pradesh, 37 in Chhattisgarh, 36 in Assam, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 30 in Chandigarh, 20 in Ladakh, 12 in Meghalaya, seven each in Goa and Puducherry, two each in Manipur and Tripura and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 111 foreigners, the Ministry said.

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan visited the Trauma Centre of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here today to take stock of preparedness to overcome COVID-19. During his visit, he visited various wards in the state-of-the-art building having isolation facility for COVID-19 patients. He spoke to some COVID-19 affected patients through video call over phone, handled by robot at the patient’s end and enquired about their well being. He also sought their feedback about the facilities available in AIIMS, so that necessary improvements can be made.

After a detailed review, Dr Harsh Vardhan expressed satisfaction at the working of the various units. He also appreciated AIIMS for ensuring 24X7 monitoring of the well-being of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients using digital platforms and video/ voice call technologies.

The Cabinet Secretary held a video-conference with all the Chief Secretaries and DGPs of the States and Union Territories to review the preparedness for COVID-19 response. He highlighted that states which are having high case loads should focus on effective implementation of lockdown measures and containment strategy. States also need to focus on medical infrastructure which includes adequate availability of isolation beds, ICU beds, ventilators and so on.

NNN