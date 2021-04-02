India reports 469 COVID-19 deaths, 81,466 new cases of infection

New Delhi, April 2, 2021

India today reported 469 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and as many as 81,466 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the continuing spike in fresh cases in Maharashtra and some other States remained a major cause of concern.

At 469, the number of deaths reported today is higher than the 459 recorded yesterday. It is the highest since December 6, 2020 when 482 deaths were registered.

The number of fresh cases of infection registered today, at 81,466, is markedly higher than the 72,330 logged yesterday. It is the highest since October 2, 2020 when 81,484 cases were recorded.

Of the 81,466 new cases of infection reported in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra -- the worst-hit State -- alone accounted for 43,183 cases.

The State also accounted for 249 of the 469 deaths reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 163,396 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has climbed to 12,303,131.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 11,525,039 as of this morning, up 50,356 from yesterday. The recovery rate has fallen to 93.67 from 93.88% yesterday.

The number of active cases went up by 30,641 in the last 24 hours to cross the 600,000-mark and stood at 614,696, -- the highest since October 27, 2020, when it had stood at 625,857.

The active caseload has been rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17 last year.

The world has reported a total of 129.510 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.826 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 30.538 million cases) and Brazil (more than 12.839 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (553,120), Brazil (325,284) and Mexico (203,210).

