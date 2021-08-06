India reports 464 COVID-19 deaths, 44,643 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 6, 2021

India today reported 464 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 44,643 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

The country had recorded 533 COVID-19 deaths due to COVID-19 and 42,982 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala alone accounted for nearly half of the new cases in the country, at 22,040. The state also posted 117 deaths during the last 24 hours. The state had logged 22,414 new cases and 108 deaths yesterday.

The number of deaths in 24 hours in the country dropped below 500 again todday after staying above that mark for two days.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 39 consecutive days now and below 100,000 for the 59th consecutive day today. It has remained above 40,000 for three consecutive days today after dropping below that mark for a day on August 3. Before that, it had remained above 40,000 for six days in a row.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 426,754 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 31,856,757 today.

Of the 464 COVID-19 deaths posted in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state so far, accounted for 120, followed by 117 deaths in Kerala, 68 in Odisha, 33 in Tamil Nadu, 25 in Karnataka, 24 in Andhra Pradesh, 17 in Assam and 13 in West Bengal.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

National capital Delhi reported two COVID-19 deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose past 31 million to 31,015,844 today, up 41,096 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.36%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country rose for the third consecutive today, going up by 3,083 to 414,159. It had gone down on Tuesday after rising for six consecutive days.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has increased to 49.53 crore today, including 57,97,808 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.41% while the Daily Positivity rate was 2.72% today, staying below 3% for the last 11 days.

