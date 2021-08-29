India reports 460 COVID-19 deaths, 45,083 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 29, 2021

India today reported 460 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 45,083 fresh cases of innfection in the last 24 hours, lower than yesterday's numbers.

The country had recorded 509 COVID-19 deaths and 46,759 new cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, accounted for more than 69 per cent of the new cases registered in the country in the last 24 hours, at 31,265, and 153 of the 460 deaths. The state had registered 32,801 new cases and 179 COVID-19 deaths yesterday.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 61 consecutive days now. It has, however, remained above 40,000 for four days in a row after staying below that level for 12 days.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 437,830 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 32,695,030 today.

Of the 460 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, apart from the 153 deaths in Kerala, there were 126 deaths in Maharashtra, 68 in Odisha, 21 in Tamil Nadu, 19 in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Karnataka and 11 in Uttar Pradesh.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

In national capital Delhi, there were 29 new cases of COVID-19 infection and no COVID-19 death reported during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 31,888,642 today, up 35,840 from yesterday. The recovery rate fell to 97.53% from 97.55% yesterday.

The number of active cases rose for the fifth consecutive day today, going up by 8,783 to 368,558 today.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has gone up to 63.09 crore, including 73.85 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate remained below 3 per cent for the 65th day today at 2.19% while the Daily Positivity Ratestood at 2.57%, below 3% for the 34th consecutive day today.

