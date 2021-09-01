India reports 460 COVID-19 deaths, 41,965 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 1, 2021

India today reported 460 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 41,965 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours, significantly higher numbers than yesterday.

The country had logged 350 COVID-19 deaths and 30,941 new cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, accounted for nearly 72% of the new cases registered in the country in the last 24 hours, at 30,203, and 115 of the 460 deaths. The state had registered 19,622 cases and 132 deaths yesterday.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 64 consecutive days now. It fell below 40,000 yesterday after a gap of five days but rose again above that level today.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 439,020 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 32,810,845 today.

Of the 460 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 115, followed by 104 deaths in Maharashtra, 68 in Odisha, 58 in Punjab, 25 in Karnataka, 22 in Tamil Nadu, 19 in Andhra Pradesh and 13 in West Bengal.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

In national capital Delhi, one COVID-19 death was reported during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 31,993,644 today, up 33,964 from yesterday. The recovery rate fell to 97.50% from 97.53% yesterday.

The number of active cases, which had gone up for six consecutive days before falling by 5,684 yesterday, rose again by 7,541 today to 378,181,

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has gone up to 65.41 crore, including a record 1.33 crore doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 2.51=8% today, below 3% for the 68th day, while Daily Positivity Rate was 2.61% today.

