India reports 46 more COVID-19 deaths, number of confirmed cases rises to 27,892

New Delhi, April 27, 2020

India today reported 46 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 872 and 975 new cases of infection since yesterday evening to take the total so far to 27,892.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 46 new deaths included 19 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 18 in Gujarat, four in Madhya Pradesh, two in West Bengal and one each in Karnataka, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

Of the total 872 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 342, followed by 151 in Gujarat, 103 in Madhya Pradesh, 54 in Delhi, 33 in Rajasthan, 31 in Andhra Pradesh, 29 in Uttar Pradesh, 26 in Telangana, 24 in Tamil Nadu, 20 in West Bengal, 19 in Karnataka, 18 in Punjab, six in Jammu & Kashmir, four in Kerala, three each in Haryana and Jharkhand, two in Bihar, and one each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

The total of 27,892 cases includes those who have died as well as 6,185 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 20,835 as of this morning, up 685 since yesterday evening. The recovery rate of patients so far is 22.17%.

Of the total of 27,892 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 8,068, followed by 3,301 in Gujarat, 2,918 in Delhi, 2,185 in Rajasthan, 2,096 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,885 in Tamil Nadu, 1,868 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,097 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,002 in Telangana, 649 in West Bengal, 523 in Jammu and Kashmir, 503 in Karnataka, 458 in Kerala, 313 in Punjab, 289 in Haryana, 274 in Bihar, 103 in Odisha, 82 in Jharkhand, 50 in Uttarakhand, 40 in Himachal Pradesh, 37 in Chhattisgarh, 36 in Assam, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 30 in Chandigarh, 20 in Ladakh, 12 in Meghalaya, seven each in Goa and Puducherry, two each in Manipur and Tripura and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 111 foreigners, the Ministry said.

