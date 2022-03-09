India reports 4,575 new COVID-19 cases, 145 deaths in last 24 hours

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 515,355 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,975,883 today.

Not counting the 100 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 45 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 11 deaths in Kerala.

All other States reported less than ten COVID-19 deaths each, with as many as 23 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,413,566 today, up 7,416 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.69%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped further to 46,962 today, down 2,986 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 179.33 crore today, including 18.69 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate went up to 0.51% while the Weekly Positivity Rate came down to 0.62%.

A total of 77.52 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 8.97lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

