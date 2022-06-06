India reports 4,518 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 9 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 6, 2022

India today reported 4,518 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than yesterday's number -- even as the number of deaths dropped to single-digit levels at nine in the last 24 hours.

The nine deaths registered today included four previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala.

The remaining five deaths included two in Uttar Pradesh and one each in Karnataka, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

The country had yesterday logged 4,270 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 15 deaths, including 13 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,701 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,181,335 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,630,852 today, up 2,779 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.73%.

However, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the 14th consecutive day today, by 1,730 to 25,782.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 194.12 crore today, including 2.57 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate rose to 1.62% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 0.91% today.

A total of 85.29 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 2.78 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

