India reports 4,510 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 33 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 21, 2022

India on Wednesday reported 4,510 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours, higher than Tuesday's numbers.

The country had on Tuesday logged 4,043 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 15 deaths.

The 33 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included 19 backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining 14 deaths, Rajasthan accounted for three, followed by two each in Karnataka and Maharashtra, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Puducherry, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,403 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,547,599 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,972,980 today, up 5,640 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.71%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 1,163 to 46,216 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 216.95 crore today, including 12.27 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.33% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.80% today.

A total of 89.23 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.39 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

