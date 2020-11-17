India reports 449 more COVID-19 deaths, 29,163 new cases -- lowest in four months

New Delhi, November 17, 2020

India today reported 449 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 29,163 new cases of infection -- the lowest in more than four months -- during the past 24 hours as most parts of the country saw a decelerating trend in the spread of the deadly disease.

With these, the total number of cases of infection in the country so far, since the first case was reported in late January, has risen to 8,874,290 and the death toll has climbed to 130,519.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 500-mark for the third day today after staying above that number on the previous four days.

The number had fallen below 500 on October 26 for the first time after more than three months.

The number of new cases of infection in a day stayed below 50,000 for the tenth consecutive day today.

The number of 29,163 new cases today was the lowest since July 14, when the number of new cases was 28,498. The total number of COVID-19 cases on that day was 906,752 and the death toll was 23,727.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 8,290,370 as of this morning, up 40,791 from yesterday. With this, the recovery rate has risen to 93.42%.

In another positive development, the number of active cases has dropped further to 453,401, down 12,077 from yesterday.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 435 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 30.548 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 55.021 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,327,228 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 11.202 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.876 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (247,202) and Brazil (166,014).