India reports 448 more COVID-19 deaths, 38,073 new cases of infection

New Delhi, November 10, 2020

India today recorded 448 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and a significantly lower number of 38,073 new cases of infection during the past 24 hours as the spread of the deadly virus continued to show a declining trend in most parts of the country.

With these, the total number of cases of infection in the country so far, since the first case was reported in late January, has risen to 8,591,730 and the death toll has climbed to 127,059.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 500 for the second day today after staying above that mark for the previous five days. The number had fallen below 500 on October 26 for the first time after more than three months.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 7,959,406 as of this morning, up 42,033 from yesterday. The recovery rate has risen to 92.64%.

The number of active cases has gone down further by 4,408 since yesterday and stood at 505,265 this morning.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 490 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 45,903 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 50.875 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,262,622 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 10.11 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.675 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (238,235) and Brazil (162,628).

NNN