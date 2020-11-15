India reports 447 more COVID-19 deaths, 41,100 new cases of infection

New Delhi, November 15, 2020

India today reported 447 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 41,100 new cases of infection during the past 24 hours.

With these, the total number of cases of infection in the country so far, since the first case was reported in late January, has risen to 8,814,579 and the death toll has climbed to 129,635.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period fell below the 500-mark todayafter staying above that number for four consecutive days.

The number had fallen below 500 on October 26 for the first time after more than three months.

The number of new cases of infection in a day stayed below 50,000 for the eighth consecutive day today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 8,205,728 as of this morning, up 42,156 from yesterday. With this, the recovery rate has risen to 93.09%.

In another positive development, the number of active cases has dropped further to 479,216, down 1,503 from yesterday.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 520 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 44,684 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 53.882 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,310,732 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 10.9 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.848 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (245,585) and Brazil (165,658).

