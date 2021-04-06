India reports 446 COVID-19 deaths, 96,982 new cases of infection

New Delhi, April 6, 2021

India today reported 446 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 96,982 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the Central and State Governments moved to cope with a surge in fresh cases, especially in Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh.

At 96,982, the number of new cases in the last 24 hours is less than the 103,558 cases recorded yesterday -- the highest number in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in late January last year.

The previous highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17 last year.

At 446, the number of deaths in the last 24 hours is lower than the 478 registered today.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year.

The Central Government had said on Friday that the COVID-19 situation in as many as 11 States and Union Territories (UTs) was a "matter of serious concern", especially so in Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh.

Yesterday, the Centre said it had constituted 50 high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams and deployed them to 50 districts across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab to deal with the spurt in cases.

The teams are being rushed to 30 districts of Maharashtra, 11 districts of Chhattisgarh and 9 districts of Punjab to assist the State Health Department and local authorities in COVID-19 surveillance, control and containment measures.

The two-member high level team consists of a clinician/epidemiologist and a public health expert.

The teams will visit the States immediately and monitor the overall implementation of COVID19 management, especially in testing, including surveillance and containment operations; COVID-appropriate behaviour and its enforcement; availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics including ambulances, ventilators and medical oxygen, and progress in the COVID19 vaccination drive, an official press release said.

Three senior officers from the Government of India have been appointed as nodal officers for the three states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab.

The teams will report to and coordinate with the nodal officers for the three States. They will submit daily reports on five aspects including Testing; Contact Tracing including Surveillance & Containment; Hospital infrastructure including ICU, ventilator & oxygen beds; Enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behavior; and COVID Vaccination, an official press release said.

In the national capital, Delhi, the state government has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till the end of this month to help contain the spread of the virus.

Of the 96,982 cases reported in the last 24 hours in India, Maharashtra -- the worst-hit State -- alone reported 47,228 cases, which was markedly lower than the 57,074 cases recorded yesterday.

The State also reported 155 of the 446 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. This number, too, is significantly lower than the 222 registered yesterday.

With the latest numbers put out by the MoHFW, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 165,547 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has climbed to 12,686,049.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 11,732,279 as of this morning, up 50,143 from yesterday. The recovery rate has dropped to 92.48% from 92.79% yesterday.

The number of active cases went up by 46,393 in the last 24 hours to 788,223 -- the highest since October 17, 2020 when it had stood at 795,087.

The active caseload has been rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 131.832 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.861 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 30.785 million cases) and Brazil (more than 13,012million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (555,613), Brazil (332,752) and Mexico (204,399).

