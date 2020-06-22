India reports 445 more COVID deaths, 14,821 new cases of infection

New Delhi, June 22, 2020

India today reported 445 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, taking the toll to 13,699, and 14,821 new cases of infection to raise the total to 425,282 so far as the deadly disease continued to spread in many parts of the country.

The 445 new deaths reported today is the highest in a single day so far, not taking into account the 2,003 deaths added on June 17, which was largely the result of a reconciliation of the numbers of the previous few weeks in states like Maharashtra and Delhi.

The previous high in a 24-hour period was 396 deaths reported on June 12.

India is now placed fourth in the world in terms of the total number of cases so far, after the United States, Brazil and Russia. It has climbed to the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Mexico, in terms of the number of deaths, ahead of countries like Belgium, Germany, Iran and Canada.

On the positive side, for the 11th day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning said that the 445 new deaths included 186 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 63 in national capital Delhi, 53 in Tamil Nadu, 43 in Uttar Pradesh, 25 in Gujarat, 15 in West Bengal, 14 in Madhya Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, 11 in Haryana, seven in Telangana, five each in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, two in Odisha and one each in Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Puducherry and Punjab.

This is the 11th consecutive day that the number of new cases of infection has exceeded 10,000 in a 24-hour period. The previous high for a single day was 15,413 recorded yesterday (June 21).

The country has also reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of this month. This is the 12th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 300 deaths.

Of the total of 13,699 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 6,170, followed by 2,175 in Delhi, 1,663 in Gujarat, 757 in Tamil Nadu, 555 in West Bengal, 550 in Uttar Pradesh, 515 in Madhya Pradesh, 349 in Rajasthan, 210 in Telangana, 160 in Haryana, 137 in Karnataka, 106 in Andhra Pradesh, 99 in Punjab, 82 in Jammu & Kashmir, 53 in Bihar, 27 in Uttarakhand, 21 in Kerala, 14 in Odisha, 11 each in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, nine in Assam, eight each in Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry, six in Chandigarh, and one each in Ladakh, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The total of 425,282 cases so far includes those who have died as well as 237,196 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 174,387 as of this morning, up 4,936 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 9,440 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has now gone up to 55.77%, according to the data.

Of the total of 425,282 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 132,075, followed by 59,746 in Delhi, 59,377 in Tamil Nadu, 27,260 in Gujarat, 17,731 in Uttar Pradesh, 14,930 in Rajasthan, 13,945 in West Bengal, 11,903 in Madhya Pradesh, 10,635 in Haryana, 9,150 in Karnataka, 8,999 in Andhra Pradesh, 7,802 in Telangana, 7,612 in Bihar, 5,956 in Jammu & Kashmir, 5,388 in Assam, 5,160 in Odisha, 4,074 in Punjab, 3,172 in Kerala, 2,344 in Uttarakhand, 2,275 in Chhattisgarh, 2,073 in Jharkhand, 1,221 in Tripura, 841 inManipur, 837 in Ladakh, 754 in Goa, 673 in Himachal Pradesh, 406 in Chandigarh, 366 in Puducherry, 211 in Nagaland, 141 in Mizoram, 135 in Arunachal Pradesh, 88 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 78 in Sikkim, 48 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and 44 in Meghalaya.

The Ministry said 7,832 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

Delhi is now placed second behind Maharashtra, both in terms of the total number of cases so far as well as the number of deaths.

