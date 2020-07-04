India reports 442 more COVID-19 deaths, new high of 22,771 cases

New Delhi, July 4, 2020

India today reported 442 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 22,771 new cases of infection -- the highest number in a single day so far -- as the deadly virus continued to spread across the country.

With the latest numbers released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country has gone up to 18,655 while the total number of cases has touched 648,315.

The country has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June. This is the 24th consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths.

The highest number of deaths, 507, in a single day was reported on July 1.

As far as the number of cases in a day is concerned, the previous high of 20,903 was reported yesterday (July 3). This is the eighth consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 18,000 new cases in a 24-hour period.

India is now placed fourth in the world in terms of the total number of cases so far, after the United States, Brazil and Russia. It has climbed to the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Mexico, in terms of the number of deaths, ahead of countries like Belgium, Germany, Iran and Canada.

On the positive side, for the 22nd day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

The figures showed that the 442 deaths reported today incluuded 198 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 64 in Tamil Nadu, 59 in Delhi, 21 in Karnataka, 18 each in Gujarat and West Bengal, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Rajasthan, eight each in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, five in Punjab, four each in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir,

Of the total of 18,655 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 8,376 followed by 2,923 in Delhi, 1,904 in Gujarat, 1,385 in Tamil Nadu, 749 in Uttar Pradesh, 717 in West Bengal, 593 in Madhya Pradesh, 440 in Rajasthan, 293 in Karnataka, 283 in Telangana, 255 in Haryana, 206 in Andhra Pradesh, 157 in Punjab, 119 in Jammu & Kashmir, 80 in Bihar, 42 in Uttarakhand, 29 in Odisha, 25 in Kerala, 15 in Jharkhand, 14 each in Assam and Chhattisgarh, 12 in Puducherry, ten in Himachal Pradesh, six in Chandigarh, four in Goa, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The total of 648,315 cases so far includes the 18,655 patients who have died as well as 394,227 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 235,433 as of this morning, up 7,994 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 14,335 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has gone up to 60.80%, according to the data.

Of the total of 648,315 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 192,990, followed by 102,721 in Tamil Nadu, 94,695 in Delhi, 34,600 in Gujarat, 25,797 in Uttar Pradesh, 20,488 in West Bengal, 20,462 in Telangana, 19,710 in Karnataka, 19,052 in Rajasthan, 16,934 in Andhra Pradesh, 16,003 in Haryana, 14,297 in Madhya Pradesh, 10,954 in Bihar, 9,673 in Assam, 8,106 in Odisha, 8,019 in Jammu & Kashmir, 5,937 in Punjab, 4,964 in Kerala, 3,065 in Chhattisgarh, 3,048 in Uttarakhand, 2,695 in Jharkhand, 1,525 in Tripura, 1,482 in Goa, 1,316 in Manipur, 1,033 in Himachal Pradesh, 1,001 in Ladakh, 802 in Puducherry, 539 in Nagaland, 457 in Chandigarh, 257 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 252 in Arunachal Pradesh, 162 in Mizoram, 116 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 102 in Sikkim and 62 in Meghalaya.

The Ministry said 4,999 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

