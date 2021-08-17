India reports 437 COVID-19 deaths, new cases of infection dip to 25,166 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 17, 2021

India today logged 437 more deaths due to COVID-19 even as the number of new cases of infection in the last 24 hours dipped to 25,166 -- the lowest since March 16 -- as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to decelerate in most parts of the country.

The country had reported 417 deaths and 32,937 new cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been reporting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, accounted for nearly half of the new cases in the country in the last 24 hours, at 12,294, and 142 of the 437 deaths. The state had registered 18,582 cases and 102 deaths yesterday.

Overall, the number of deaths in 24 hours in the country stayed below 500 for the fourth consecutive day today. It had risen above that mark last Friday after remaining below that level for five consecutive days.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 50 consecutive days now and below 100,000 for the 70th consecutive day today. It has remained below 40,000 for the fourth successive day today.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 432,079 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 32,250,679 today.

Of the 437 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, apart from 142 deaths in Kerala, there were 100 deaths in Maharashtra, 66 in Odisha, 28 each in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, 13 in Andhra Pradesh and 10 in Assam.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

National capital Delhi reported no COVID-19 deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 31,448,754 today, up 36,830 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved from 97.47% yesterday to 97.51% today -- the highest since March this year.

The number of active cases fell for the third consecutive day, coming down by 12,101 to 369,846 today -- the lowest in 146 days.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has risen to 55.47 crore, including 88,13,919 doses administered in the last 24 hours -- the highest ever in a single day in the country so far.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 1.98% while the Daily Positivity rate was 1.61% today, staying below 3% for the 22nd consecutive day.

NNN