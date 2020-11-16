India reports 435 more COVID-19 deaths, 30,548 new cases -- lowest in four months

New Delhi, November 16, 2020

India today reported 435 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 30,548 new cases of infection -- the lowest in more than four months -- during the past 24 hours.

With these, the total number of cases of infection in the country so far, since the first case was reported in late January, has risen to 8,845,127 and the death toll has climbed to 130,070.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 500-mark for the second day today after staying above that number on the previous four days.

The number had fallen below 500 on October 26 for the first time after more than three months.

The number of new cases of infection in a day stayed below 50,000 for the ninth consecutive day today.

The number of 30,548 new cases today was the lowest since July 15, when the number of new cases was 29,429. The total number of COVID-19 cases on that day was 936,181 and the death toll was 24,309.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 8,249,579 as of this morning, up 43,851 from yesterday. With this, the recovery rate has risen to 93.26%.

In another positive development, the number of active cases has dropped further to 465,478, down 13,738 from yesterday.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 447 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 41,100 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 54.369 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,317,131 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 11.036 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.863 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (246,210) and Brazil (165,798).