India reports 434 more COVID-19 deaths, 19,148 new cases of infection

New Delhi, July 2, 2020

India today reported 434 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 19,148 new cases of infection as the deadly virus continued to spread across the country.

With the latest numbers released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country has gone up to 17,834 while the total number of cases has crossed the 600,000-mark to touch 604,641.

The country has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June. This is the 22nd consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths.

As far as the number of cases in a day is concerned, the highest in a single day, 19,906, was reported on June 28. This is the sixth consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 18,000 new cases in a 24-hour period.

The highest number of deaths, 507, in a single day was reported yesterday (July 1).

India is now placed fourth in the world in terms of the total number of cases so far, after the United States, Brazil and Russia. It has climbed to the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Mexico, in terms of the number of deaths, ahead of countries like Belgium, Germany, Iran and Canada.

On the positive side, for the 20th day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

The figures showed that the 434 deaths reported today incluuded 198 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 63 in Tamil Nadu, 61 in Delhi, 21 each in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, 15 in West Bengal, 9 in Madhya Pradesh, 8 in Rajasthan, 7 each in Karnataka and Telangana, 6 in Andhra Pradesh, 5 in Punjab, 4 each in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, 3 in Bihar and 1 each in Chhattisgarh and Goa.

Of the total of 17,834 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 8,053, followed by 2,803 in Delhi, 1,867 in Gujarat, 1,264 in Tamil Nadu, 718 in Uttar Pradesh, 683 in West Bengal, 581 in Madhya Pradesh, 421 in Rajasthan, 267 in Telangana, 253 in Karnataka, 240 in Haryana, 193 in Andhra Pradesh, 149 in Punjab, 105 in Jammu & Kashmir, 70 in Bihar, 41 in Uttarakhand, 25 in Odisha, 24 in Kerala, 15 in Jharkhand, 14 in Chhattisgarh, 12 each in Assam and Puducherry, ten in Himachal Pradesh, six in Chandigarh, four in Goa, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The total of 604,641 cases so far includes the 17,834 patients who have died as well as 359,860 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 226,947 as of this morning, up 6,833 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 11,881 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has gone up to 59.51%, according to the data.

Of the total of 604,641 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 180,298, followed by 94,049 in Tamil Nadu, 89,802 in Delhi, 33,232 in Gujarat, 24,056 in Uttar Pradesh, 19,170 in West Bengal, 18,312 in Rajasthan, 17,357 in Telangana, 16,514 in Karnataka, 15,252 in Andhra Pradesh, 14,941 in Haryana, 13,861 in Madhya Pradesh, 10,249 in Bihar, 8,582 in Assam, 7,695 in Jammu & Kashmir, 7,316 in Odisha, 5,668 in Punjab, 4,593 in Kerala, 2,947 in Uttarakhand, 2,940 in Chhattisgarh, 2,521 in Jharkhand, 1,396 in Tripura, 1,387 in Goa, 1,260 in Manipur, 990 in Ladakh, 979 in Himachal Pradesh, 714 in Puducherry, 459 in Nagaland, 446 in Chandigarh, 215 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 195 in Arunachal Pradesh, 160 in Mizoram, 101 in Sikkim, 100 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and 52 in Meghalaya.

The Ministry said 6,832 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

