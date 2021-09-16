India reports 431 COVID-19 deaths, 30,570 new cases of infection

New Delhi, September 16, 2021

India today recorded 431 COVID-19 deaths, including 68 previously unreported deaths in the past many months in Goa, and 30,570 fresh cases of infection even as most States maintained a downtrend in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Today's numbers were significantly higher than the 284 COVID-19 deaths and 27,176 new cases registered yesterday.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, logged 17,681 new cases of infection and 208 deaths in the last 24 hours, higher than the 15,876 cases and 129 deaths registered yesterday. The state accounted for more than 57% of the new cases of infection in the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 79 consecutive days. It has remained below 40,000 for seven days now but has risen above the 30,000-mark again today after staying below that level for four days.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 443,928 today

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,347,325 today.

Of the 431 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 208, followed by 56 in Maharashtra, 29 in Tamil Nadu, 14 in West Bengal and 11 in Andhra Pradesh.

Goa, where two deaths reported in the last 24 hours, added another 68 to its death toll after the reconciliation of data about deaths that occurred between August 2020 and June 2021 at the South Goa District Hospital in Margao and reported late.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 17 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 32,560,474, up 38,303 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved to 97.64% from 97.61% yesterday.

The number of active cases in the country decreased by 8,164 to 342,923 today.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 76 crore and stood at 76,57,17,137 today, including 64.51 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.93% today, below 3% for the 83rd day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.94% today, below 3% for 17 consecutive days now.

