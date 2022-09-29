India reports 4,272 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 27 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, September 29, 2022
India on Thursday reported 4,272 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 27 deaths -- higher than Wednesday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Wednesday logged 3,615 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 22 deaths.
Kerala accounted for 1,598 of the new cases of infection posted today, followed by 535 in Tamil Nadu and 492 in Maharashtra.
The 27 deaths registered today included 16 backlog cases in Kerala. Of the remaining 11, there were three deaths in Maharashtra, two each in Bihar and West Bengal, and one each in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Tripura.
With the latest data released this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,611 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,583,360 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,013,999 today, up 4,474 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.72%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 229 to 40,750 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 218.17 crore today, including 21.63 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.35% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.51% today.
A total of 89.47 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.16 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
NNN