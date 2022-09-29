India reports 4,272 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 27 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 29, 2022

India on Thursday reported 4,272 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 27 deaths -- higher than Wednesday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Wednesday logged 3,615 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 22 deaths.

Kerala accounted for 1,598 of the new cases of infection posted today, followed by 535 in Tamil Nadu and 492 in Maharashtra.

The 27 deaths registered today included 16 backlog cases in Kerala. Of the remaining 11, there were three deaths in Maharashtra, two each in Bihar and West Bengal, and one each in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Tripura.