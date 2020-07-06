India reports 425 COVID-19 deaths, 24,248 new cases of infection

New Delhi, July 6, 2020

India today reported 425 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 19,693, and 24,248 new cases of infection, raising the total so far to 697,413, as the deadly disease continued to spread across several parts of the country.

This means that India has now moved up to third place in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases so far, after the United States and Brazil, edging past Russia which is now in fourth place with 680,283 cases.

In terms of the number of deaths, India remained at the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Mexico, in terms of the number of deaths.

The country has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June. This is the 26th consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths.

The highest number of deaths in a single day, 613, was reported yesterday (July 5).

As far as the number of cases in a day is concerned, today's number is slightly lower than the highest of 24,850 reported yesterday (July 5).

This is the fourth consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 20,000 new cases of infection and the tenth consecutive day that it has recorded more than 18,000 new cases in a 24-hour period.

On the positive side, for the 24th day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 425 new deaths reported today included 151 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, followed by 63 in national capital Delhi, 60 in Tamil Nadu, 37 in Karnataka, 21 in West Bengal, 18 in Gujarat, 14 in Andhra Pradesh, 12 in Uttar Pradesh, ten in Madhya Pradesh, nine in Rajasthan, seven in Telangana, six in Bihar, five each in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, two each in Jharkhand, Odisha and Punjab and one in Goa.

Of the total of 19,693 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 8,822, followed by 3,067 in Delhi, 1,943 in Gujarat, 1,510 in Tamil Nadu, 785 in Uttar Pradesh, 757 in West Bengal, 608 in Madhya Pradesh, 456 in Rajasthan, 372 in Karnataka, 295 in Telangana, 265 in Haryana, 232 in Andhra Pradesh, 164 in Punjab, 132 in Jammu & Kashmir, 95 in Bihar, 42 in Uttarakhand, 36 in Odisha, 25 in Kerala, 19 in Jharkhand, 14 each in Assam and Chhattisgarh, 12 in Puducherry, 11 in Himachal Pradesh, seven in Goa, six in Chandigarh, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The total of 697,413 cases so far includes the 19,693 patients who have died as well as 424,433 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 253,287 as of this morning, up 8,473 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 15,350 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate stood at 60.85%, according to the data.

Of the total of 697,413 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 206,619, followed by 111,151 in Tamil Nadu, 99,444 in Delhi, 36,037 in Gujarat, 27,707 in Uttar Pradesh, 23,902 in Telangana, 23,474 in Karnataka, 22,126 in West Bengal, 20,164 in Rajasthan, 18,697 in Andhra Pradesh, 17,005 in Haryana, 14,930 in Madhya Pradesh, 11,876 in Bihar, 11,388 in Assam, 9,070 in Odisha, 8,429 in Jammu & Kashmir, 6,283 in Punjab, 5,429 in Kerala, 3,207 in Chhattisgarh, 3,124 in Uttarakhand, 2,781 in Jharkhand, 1,761 in Goa, 1,568 in Tripura, 1,366 in Manipur, 1,063 in Himachal Pradesh, 1,005 in Ladakh, 802 in Puducherry, 590 in Nagaland, 466 in Chandigarh, 271 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 269 in Arunachal Pradesh, 186 in Mizoram, 125 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 123 in Sikkim and 62 in Meghalaya.

The Ministry said 4,913 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

