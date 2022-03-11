India reports 4,194 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 255 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, March 11, 2022
India today reported 4,194 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 255 deaths in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to slow down across the country.
However, the 255 deaths reported in the last 24 hours included as many as 203 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala. The state, as part of an exercise for reconciliation of data, has added as many as 27,260 deaths to its tally in the last few months. The total number of deaths in the state due to COVID-19 so far is now 66,689, the second highest in the country after the 143,749 deaths registered in Maharashtra, by far the worst-hit state in India.
The country had yesterday recorded 4,184 COVID-19 cases and 104 deaths, including 71 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.
If the 203 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India is 52, higher than the 33 posted yesterday.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 515,714 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,984,261 today.
Not counting the 203 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 52 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 24 deaths in Kerala -- the only state where the fatalities are still in double-digits.
All other States reported less than ten COVID-19 deaths each, with as many as 21 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,426,328 today, up 6,208 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.70%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped further to 42,219 today, down 2,269 from yesterday.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 179.72 crore today, including 16.73 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.52% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.55%.
A total of 77.68 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 8.12 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
