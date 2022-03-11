India reports 4,194 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 255 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, March 11, 2022

India today reported 4,194 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 255 deaths in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to slow down across the country.

However, the 255 deaths reported in the last 24 hours included as many as 203 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala. The state, as part of an exercise for reconciliation of data, has added as many as 27,260 deaths to its tally in the last few months. The total number of deaths in the state due to COVID-19 so far is now 66,689, the second highest in the country after the 143,749 deaths registered in Maharashtra, by far the worst-hit state in India.

The country had yesterday recorded 4,184 COVID-19 cases and 104 deaths, including 71 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

If the 203 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India is 52, higher than the 33 posted yesterday.