India reports 4,194 COVID-19 deaths, 257,299 new cases of infection

New Delhi, May 22, 2021

India today reported 4,194 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 257,299 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours even as the increasing numbers of cases of post-COVID complications like mucormycosis, or black fungus, has emerged as a major cause of concern in several states.

While the declining numbers of new cases point to a deceleration in the spread of the pandemic in many states, the numbers are at still at very high levels and, along with the high daily death toll, remain a source of worry.

The 4,194 deaths registered today is lower than the 4,209 posted yesterday. The highest number of COVID-19 deaths recorded in India in a single day, since the first cases of the disease were reported in the country in late January last year, was 4,529 on May 19. It was also the highest number of cases reported in a single day in any country in the world.

This is the second consecutive day and the 11th time this month that the number of deaths has crosssed the 4000-mark.

At 257,299, the number of new cases recorded today is lower than the 259,551 posted yesterday. It is also the lowest since April 17, when the country had registered 234,692 fresh cases of infection.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period, 414,188, was reported on May 7.

This is the 13th consecutive day that the number of new cases has remained below the 400,000-mark and the sixth successive day that it has remained below 300,000.

Most states are extending the lockdowns and other restrictions for some more time in view of the high daily numbers as well as the spread of the disease to the smaller towns and rural areas.

Of the 257,299 new cases of infection posted in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by far, accounted for 29,644, down slightly from 29,911 yesterday.

The state reported 555 deaths, lower than 738 posted yesterday. However, it added another 708 deaths to the toll so far after reconciliation of the numbers of the past several days.

Mumbai, the state capital and the financial hub of the country, saw a slight decline in the number of new cases to 1,415 from 1,433 yesterday. The number of deaths in the city also came down slightly from 59 yesterday to 54 today.

Among the other districts of Maharashtra, there were 63 deaths in Pune and 39 in Solapur.

In national capital Delhi, the number of new cases of infection has come down further to 3,009 in the last 24 hours from 3,231 yesterday. The number of deaths has gone up to 252 from 233 yesterday.

Karnataka, among the most-affected states, reported 32,218 new cases of infection, up from 28,869 posted yesterday. The number of deaths, however, came down to 353 from 548 yesterday.

State capital Bengaluru reported 9,591 fresh cases of infection and 129 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 9,409 cases and 289 deaths yesterday.

Tamil Nadu, which has seen a rise in cases in recent days, reported 36,184 new cases -- the highest in the country -- and 467 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 35,579 cases and 397 deaths registered yesterday.

Kerala, another state which has seen an uptrend in recent days, logged a new high of 142 deaths and 29,673 new cases of infection today. The state had reported 128 deaths and 30,491 cases yesterday.

Among the other states, Andhra Pradesh reported 20,937 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, West Bengal 19,847, Odisha 12,523, Uttar Pradesh 7,682, Rajasthan 6,225 and Assam 6,066.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in India so far has increased to 295,525 while the total number of cases so far, since the first coronavirus cases were reported in India in late January 2020, has climbed to 26,289,290 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has crossed 23 million to reach 23,070,365, up 357,630 from yesterday. The recovery rate has improved to 87.75% from 87.24% yesterday.

This is the ninth consecutive day that the number of recoveries has exceeded the number of new cases.

The number of active cases fell by 104,525 to below the 3-million mark at 2,923,400 today. The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been steadily rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,26 in recent months. Since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The world has reported a total of 166.148 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 3.443 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (33.084 million) and ahead of Brazil (15.970 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks third after the US (589,222) and Brazil (446,309).

