India reports 418 more COVID-19 deaths, new high of 16,922 cases

New Delhi, June 25, 2020

India today reported 418 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, taking the toll to 14,894 -- just shy of 15,000, and 16,922 fresh cases of infection --- the highest in a single day, raising the total to 473,105 so far, as the deadly disease continued to spread rapidly in many parts of the country.

This is the second straight day -- and the third in four days -- that the country has reported more than 400 deaths in a 24-hour period. The highest number of deaths in a single day was 465 reported yesterday (June 24).

The country has also reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of this month. This is the 15th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 300 deaths.

As far as number of cases is concerned, the previous high of 15,968 was reported yesterday (June 24). This is the sixth consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 14,000 new cases in a 24-hour period.

This is also the 14th consecutive day that the number of new cases of infection has exceeded 10,000 in a day.

India is now placed fourth in the world in terms of the total number of cases so far, after the United States, Brazil and Russia. It has climbed to the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Mexico, in terms of the number of deaths, ahead of countries like Belgium, Germany, Iran and Canada.

On the positive side, for the 13th day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning said that the 418 deaths reported today included 208 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 64 in national capital Delhi, 33 in Tamil Nadu, 25 in Gujarat, 14 in Karnataka, 11 in West Bengal, ten each in Haryana and Rajasthan, nine in Madhya Pradesh, eight each in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, five each in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Uttarakhand, and one each in Bihar, Goa and Jammu & Kashmir.

Of the total of 14,894 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 6,739, followed by 2,365 in Delhi, 1,735 in Gujarat, 866 in Tamil Nadu, 596 in Uttar Pradesh, 591 in West Bengal, 534 in Madhya Pradesh, 375 in Rajasthan, 225 in Telangana, 188 in Haryana, 164 in Karnataka, 124 in Andhra Pradesh, 113 in Punjab, 88 in Jammu & Kashmir, 57 in Bihar, 35 in Uttarakhand, 22 in Kerala, 17 in Odisha, 12 in Chhattisgarh, 11 in Jharkhand, nine each in Assam and Puducherry, eight in Himachal Pradesh, six in Chandigarh, two in Goa and one each in Ladakh, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The total of 473,105 cases so far includes the 14,894 patients who have died as well as 271,697 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 186,514 as of this morning, up 3,492 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 13,282 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has now gone up to 57.42%, according to the data.

Of the total of 473,105 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 142,900, followed by 70,390 in Delhi, 67,468 in Tamil Nadu, 28,943 in Gujarat, 19,557 in Uttar Pradesh, 16,009 in Rajasthan, 15,173 in West Bengal, 12,448 in Madhya Pradesh, 12,010 in Haryana, 10,444 in Telangana, 10,331 in Andhra Pradesh, 10,118 in Karnataka, 8,209 in Bihar, 6,422 in Jammu & Kashmir, 6,198 in Assam, 5,752 in Odisha, 4,627 in Punjab, 3,603 in Kerala, 2,623 in Uttarakhand, 2,419 in Chhattisgarh, 2,207 in Jharkhand, 1,259 in Tripura, 970 in Manipur, 951 in Goa, 941 in Ladakh, 806 in Himachal Pradesh, 461 in Puducherry, 420 in Chandigarh, 347 in Nagaland, 158 in Arunachal Pradesh, 142 in Mizoram, 120 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 84 in Sikkim, 56 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and 46 in Meghalaya.

The Ministry said 8,493 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

