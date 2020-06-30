India reports 418 more COVID-19 deaths, 18,522 new cases

New Delhi, June 30, 2020

India today reported 418 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, taking the toll to 16,893, and 18,522 new cases of infection, raising the total so far to 566,840, as the deadly disease continued to spread in many parts of the country.

The highest number of deaths in a single day so far, 465, was reported on June 24.

The country has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of this month. This is the 20th consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths.

As far as the number of cases in a day is concerned, the highest in a single day, 19,906, was reported on June 28.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 18,000 new cases in a 24-hour period.

India is now placed fourth in the world in terms of the total number of cases so far, after the United States, Brazil and Russia. It has climbed to the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Mexico, in terms of the number of deaths, ahead of countries like Belgium, Germany, Iran and Canada.

On the positive side, for the 18th day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning said that the 418 deaths reported today included 181 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 62 in Tamil Nadu, 57 in national capital Delhi, 19 each in Gujarat and Karnataka, 14 in West Bengal, 12 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Andhra Pradesh, nine in Haryana, seven in Madhya Pradesh, six each in Rajasthan and Telangana, five in Punjab, three in Jharkhand, two each in Bihar and Odisha, and one each in Assam, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand.

Of the total of 16,893 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 7,610, followed by 2,680 in Delhi, 1,827 in Gujarat, 1,141 in Tamil Nadu, 672 in Uttar Pradesh, 653 in West Bengal, 564 in Madhya Pradesh, 405 in Rajasthan, 253 in Telangana, 232 in Haryana, 226 in Karnataka, 180 in Andhra Pradesh, 138 in Punjab, 95 in Jammu & Kashmir, 62 in Bihar, 39 in Uttarakhand, 23 in Odisha, 22 in Kerala, 15 in Jharkhand, 13 in Chhattisgarh, 11 in Assam, 10 in Puducherry, nine in Himachal Pradesh, six in Chandigarh, three in Goa, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The total of 566,840 cases so far includes the 16,893 patients who have died as well as 334,822 patients who have recovered so far, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 215,125 as of this morning, up 5,005 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 13,099 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has gone up to 59.06%, according to the data.

Of the total of 566,840 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 169,883, followed by 86,224 in Tamil Nadu, 85,161 in Delhi, 31,938 in Gujarat, 22,828 in Uttar Pradesh, 17,907 in West Bengal, 17,660 in Rajasthan, 15,394 in Telangana, 14,295 in Karnataka, 14,210 in Haryana, 13,891 in Andhra Pradesh, 13,370 in Madhya Pradesh, 9,640 in Bihar, 7,752 in Assam, 7,237 in Jammu & Kashmir, 6,859 in Odisha, 5,418 in Punjab, 4,189 in Kerala, 2,831 in Uttarakhand, 2,761 in Chhattisgarh, 2,426 in Jharkhand, 1,380 in Tripura, 1,227 in Manipur, 1,198 in Goa, 964 in Ladakh, 942 in Himachal Pradesh, 619 in Puducherry, 435 in Chandigarh, 434 in Nagaland, 203 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 187 in Arunachal Pradesh, 148 in Mizoram, 90 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 88 in Sikkim, and 47 in Meghalaya.

The Ministry said 7,004 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

