India reports 4,157 COVID-19 deaths, 208,921 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

India today reported 4,157 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 208,921 news cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to show a decelerating trend even as the numbers remained fairly high and, therefore, a cause for concern.

The country had reported 3,511 deaths and 196,427 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

With the latest data from the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW), the death toll so far rose to 311,388 today while the total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, has climbed past 27 million to 27,157,795.

Added to this is the increasing numbers of cases of post-COVID complications like mucormycosis, or black fungus, which has emerged as a major cause of worry in several states.

The country has registered more than 4,000 deaths in a single day on 13 days this month. The highest number of COVID-19 deaths recorded in India in a single day, since the first cases of the disease were reported in the country in late January last year, was 4,529 on May 19. That was also the highest number of cases reported in a single day in any country in the world.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period, 414,188, was reported on May 7.

This is the 17th consecutive day that the number of new cases has remained below the 400,000-mark and the tenth successive day that it has remained below 300,000.

Most states are extending the lockdowns and other restrictions for some more time in view of the high daily numbers as well as the spread of the disease to the smaller towns and rural areas.

Of the 208,921 new cases of infection posted in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by far, accounted for 24,136, higher than the 22,122 posted yesterday.

The state also reported 1,137 more deaths due to COVID-19, as compared to 592 yesterday. However, today's number includes 536 previously unreported deaths which were added to the tally after reconciliation of data of the past few days.

Mumbai, the state capital and the financial hub of the country, saw a decrease in the number of new cases to 1,029 from 1,049 yesterday. The number of deaths in the city in the last 24 hours fell to 37 from 48 yesterday.

In national capital Delhi, there were 1,568 new cases of infection reported in the last 24 hours, slightly higher than the 1,550 posted yesterday. However, the number of deaths in this period has decreased to 156 from 207 yesterday.

Karnataka, one of the most-affected states, reported 588 deaths and 22,758 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as compared to 529 deaths and 25,311 cases yesterday.

State capital Bengaluru reported 6,243 fresh cases of infection and 350 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 5,701 cases and 297 deaths recorded yesterday.

Tamil Nadu, which has seen a rise in cases in recent days, reported 34,285 new cases of infection and 468 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state had registered 34,867 cases and 404 deaths yesterday.

Kerala, another state which has witnessed an uptrend in recent days, logged 177 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 29,803 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours. The state had registered a new high of 196 deaths and 17,821 new cases yesterday.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has risen to 24,350,816, up 295,955 from yesterday. The recovery rate has improved to 89.66% from 89.26% yesterday.

This is the 13th consecutive day that the number of recoveries has exceeded the number of new cases.

The number of active cases fell by 91,191 to 2,495,591 today. The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been steadily rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,26 in recent months. Since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The world has reported a total of 167.638 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 3.481 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (33.165 million) and ahead of Brazil (16.194 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks third after the US (590,925) and Brazil (452,031).

