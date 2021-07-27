India reports 415 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours; new cases dip below 30,000 after 132 days

New Delhi, July 27, 2021

India today reported 415 deaths due to COVID-19 even as the number of new cases in the last 24 hours dipped below 30,000 for the first time in 132 days.

The country had logged 416 deaths and 39,361 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

The number of new cases in the last 24 hours -- 29,689 -- is the lowest since March 17 when 28,903 cases were reported.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 30 consecutive days now and below 100,000 for the 50th consecutive day today.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 421,382 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 31,440,951 today.

Of the 415 COVID-19 deaths posted in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 135, followed by 62 in Odisha, 53 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, 31 in Karnataka, 26 each in Assam and Tamil Nadu, 17 in Andhra Pradesh, and 12 each in Punjab and West Bengal.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours. There was one COVID-19 death in national capital Delhi during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 30,621,469 today, up 42,363 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved to 97.39% from 97.35%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped by 13,089 to below 400,000 for the first time since March 25, at 398,100.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has increased to 44.19 crore today, including 66,03,112 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.33% while the Daily Positivity rate was 1.73% today.

