India reports 4,120 COVID-19 deaths, 362,727 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, May 13, 2021

India today reported 4,120 deaths due to COVID-19 and 362,727 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the Central and State Governments continued to wage a tough battle against the pandemic that appeared to be spreading to new areas in many parts of the country.

Though there were some signs that the daily COVID-19 numbers were falling in a few states, the overall numbers remained at high levels and thus continued to be a major cause of concern.

At 4,120, the number of deaths in the last 24 hours was slightly lower than the 4,205 reported yesterday -- the highest since the first cases of COVID-19 were posted in India in late January 2020.

The number of new cases of infection, at 362,727, was higher than the 348,421 registered yesterday. This was the third consecutive day that the new cases have shown an increase over the previous day. This was also the fourth day in a row that the number has remained below the 400,000-mark. The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period, 414,188, was reported on May 7.

This is the second day that the number of deaths has remained above the 4,000-mark after remaining below that level for two days. The number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day had crossed 4,000 for the first time on May 8, when 4,187 deaths were registered. Since then, the number has crossed that level three times.

Meanwhile, more and more states have imposed or extended lockdowns or similar restrictions in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

There has been improvement in the supply of medical oxygen in many places. The Central and State governments as well as other agencies continued to take measures to address various issues like shortages of hospital beds, medicines and so on.

Aid from abroad, in the form of liquid medical oxygen, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, medicines and equipment, has also started to flow in and is making a difference.

Adding to the difficulties of the people is the shortage of vaccines in many places, leading to long queues at several vaccination centres.

Of the 362,727 fresh cases of infection registered in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, by far the worst-hit state, accounted for 46,781, higher than the 40,956 logged yesterday.

The number of deaths in the state also rose to 816 from 793 recorded yesterday.

Mumbai, the state capital and the financial hub of the country, reported 2,104 new cases and 66 deaths, as compared to 1,714 cases and 51 deaths registered yesterday.

Among the other districts in the state, there were 78 deaths recorded in Nashik, 74 in Pune, 54 in Nagpur, 50 in Beed, 36 in Thane, 35 in Solapur, and 32 in Ahmednagar.

In national capital Delhi, the number of new infections in the last 24 hours rose to 13,287 from 12,481 reported yesterday. However, the number of deaths came down to 300 from 347 yesterday.

Karnataka recorded 39,998 new cases of infection and 517 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 39,510 cases and 480 deaths registered yesterday.

State capital Bengaluru reported 16,286 new cases and 275 deaths as against 15,879 fresh cases and 259 deaths posted yesterday.

In Kerala, where there has been an uptrend in recent days in the numbers of new cases as well as deaths, 43,529 fresh cases of infection and 95 deaths were logged in the last 24 hours.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in India so far has increased to 258,317 while the total number of cases has climbed to 23,703,665.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has gone up to 19,734,823, up 352,181 from yesterday. The recovery rate has improved to 83.25% from 83.04% yesterday.

After going down for two days, the number of active cases has increased by 6,426 to 3,710,525 today. The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been steadily rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,26 in recent months, before falling on two consecutive days, May 11 and 12.

The world has reported a total of 160.457 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 3.331 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (32.814 million) and ahead of Brazil (15.359 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks third after the US (583.684) and Brazil (428,034).

NNN